Budgeting basics

A budget is an essential tool for managing your money. It can show if you are living beyond your means and spending more than you are earning, and help you save for a financial goal like a car or overseas trip or to pay down (reduce) debt.

No matter how much you earn or what your goals are, you should have a budget. Here are five simple steps to help you get started, thanks to our Guild Student Assist finance specialist Katherine!

1. Identify your income and expenses

To better understand your current financial position, you first need to work out how much you’re spending. Go through your bills, receipts and bank statements for the last six to twelve months and make a note of all your income and expenses. Include things like car registration, insurance, utility bills, birthday presents, trips to the hairdresser – everything!

If you can’t access older information from bank statements or you want a more current snapshot, download the free app TrackMySPEND app from ASIC, which allows you to log all your current expenses.

2. Classify expenses

While noting your expenses it’s important to distinguish between needs and wants. Essentials like rent, bills, food and transport are classed as ‘needs’ – these are usually fixed or fairly regular costs and can be broken down into a weekly, fortnightly or monthly amounts depending on your pay cycle. The other classifications are ‘goals’ and ‘extras’.

You can allocate money to ‘goals’ in your budget for reducing debt or saving for something. These would require a set amount to be allocated every pay cycle.

‘Extras’ are discretional spending such as new shoes or a trip to the movies.

3. Set some realistic goals

Ask yourself: “What do I want my finances to look like in six months or 12 months’ time?” Maybe you want to reduce your debt or save up for a holiday. Make sure your goals are SMART – specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound.

4. Create your budget

Now it’s time to create a budget where you forecast your income and expenditure. ASIC offers an excellent free budget planner both online and as an Excel spreadsheet, which will help you cover all your possible expenses.

The aim is to make sure that you’re not spending more than you have coming in. Balance your budget to accommodate everything you need to pay for and prioritise your ‘needs’.

5. Put your plan into action

Regularly monitor your budget and keep an eye on your spending. Ask yourself: Have I allocated money for my necessities (rent, utilities, food, and transportation)? Have I put money aside for savings, debt payments, unexpected expenses, and the fun stuff? This will protect you from going into debt further because you won’t depend on credit to pay for your living expenses.

Top tips for an effective budget:

Work out your budget in line with your pay cycle (weekly, fortnightly or monthly)

Once you’ve calculated your expenses, add a 10-15% safety net – this will account for small unexpected costs or price increases

Put the amount you want to save in the budget like a fixed expense

Consider how you’ll make sure you stick to your budget – for example, make your savings harder to access by putting them in a separate account

Be realistic – there’s no point in aiming to save $200 a week if you don’t have enough income to do it

Start with small, achievable goals that keep you motivated, then gradually aim higher

Pay your rent and utilities (the ‘essentials’) before spending money on anything else

Make a list of things that need to be paid for or bought on payday – and stick to it!

Before you buy stuff, shop around and compare prices

Learn to say ‘NO’ – if you can’t afford it, don’t buy it, or don’t go

Include some rewards to keep you motivated

Use a fine tooth comb to look over your ‘extras’ costs and determine what can be cut out. Something as simple as cutting out two lattes a week can save you $25 or more per month – $300 per year.

The Guild’s Student Assist staff team offers budgeting tips, interest-free loans, grants and food for students facing financial hardship, and referrals to free or low-cost support services. Their services are free, confidential and available to all UWA students.

Posted on September 27, 2017