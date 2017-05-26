Avoiding academic misconduct

Academic conduct is very important at UWA. Here’s how to make sure you stay out of hot water!

The most common mistakes students make

There are lots of different things that count as academic misconduct – and it’s not uncommon for students to be caught out. Here are some of the most frequent issues:

Doing an assignment with others but submitting it as your own work. This is called collusion and is not allowed at UWA (unless it’s a group assignment).

Paraphrasing too closely. Make sure you know the difference between paraphrasing and quoting, or you may be called out for plagiarism.

Not referencing correctly (or not referencing at all)! This is also plagiarism, and is taken very seriously at university.

Taking unauthorised materials into exam rooms.

Not following exam rules.

Top tips to avoid trouble

The best way to keep a clean record is to take the time to learn about academic conduct. A little effort now can save you a lot of trouble later.

Complete the Academic Conduct Essentials (ACE) unit as early as you can in your first semester at UWA (even though it’s not “officially” due until much later in semester). It doesn’t take long and will help you understand the “dos and don’ts” of academic conduct – so it’s a good idea to do it before your first assignments.

Do the Communication and Research Skills (CARS) unit early on as well. It covers things like finding the best evidence, writing your assignment, and working in teams – all of which will help you get better grades and avoid academic misconduct charges!

If it’s been a while since you did ACE and CARS, go back to them and refresh your knowledge when you’re doing an assignment.

Read your unit outlines and assignment/exam instructions carefully and highlight the rules you need to follow.

Bookmark the Library’s Expert Help Guides for your subjects, which include info on referencing (and lots of useful resources).

Check out StudySmarter, a UWA service that provides workshops on referencing and other useful topics, drop-in help sessions at the Reid and Barry J Marshall libraries, plus lots of online resources!

What to do if you receive a letter about academic misconduct

First of all, don’t panic!

Contact the Guild’s Student Assist team, who can let you know what to expect and support you through the process. They can also attend your academic conduct meeting as a support person if you wish. The Student Assist staff are a team of social workers and a counsellor who provide independent support and advocacy on a range of matters affecting UWA students. Their services are completely free for all students, and they’ve helped hundreds of students with academic misconduct cases in the past.

Finally, look after yourself! This can be a very stressful experience – but it’s not the end of the world, just something to learn from. So catch up with friends and do things you enjoy to take your mind off it all. And remember that Guild Student Assist is always here for you, even if you just want a cup of tea and a friendly face to chat to

Posted on May 26, 2017