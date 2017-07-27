Access Advisors

The Guild Access Collective is proud to introduce a new peer support program for students with access issues (mental or physical).

New students who sign up for the program will be paired with an Access Advisor – a fellow student from second year or above with a lived experience. Advisors will provide support and help new students build a network, guiding them to facilities and services around campus to help support them with their access issues.

Sign ups for mentees are now open – just fill in the form below!

Students who sign up by Week 1 will meet their advisor in Week 2 and the program will run for six weeks.

Late sign ups are welcome!

