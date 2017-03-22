2017 Guild committee OCM nominations now open

Nominations are now open for Ordinary Committee Members (OCMs) on Guild committees for 2017. Becoming an OCM  is a great way to get involved in a specific aspect of the Guild, have your voice heard and make an impact on the student culture at UWA!

OCM positions available

– Catering & Tavern Committee – three positions, one of whom must be female.
– Student Services Committee – two positions, one of whom must be female.
– Corporate Services Committee – two positions, one of whom must be female.
– Governance Committee – three positions, one of whom must be female.
– Welfare & Advocacy Committee – two positions, one of whom must be female.
– Equity & Diversity Committee – two positions, one of whom must be female.
– Volunteering & Community Engagement Committee – two positions, one of whom must be female.

How to nominate

Simply email  secretary@guild.uwa.edu.au by 5pm on Wednesday 22nd March 2017. Include your name, which committee you are nominating for, and up to 200 words on why you would like to be on the committee and any relevant experience you may have.

Guild Council will elect OCMs at their meeting on Wednesday 29th March 2017.

More information

Find out more about each committee here.

If you have any questions regarding the committees or the nomination process, e-mail secretary@guild.uwa.edu.au.

Posted on March 3, 2017

