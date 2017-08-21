104th UWA Student Guild Welfare Department Social Media Food Competition

Terms and Conditions

Overview:

The UWA Welfare Department is in process in creating a cook book to inspire students to do some home cooking of their own. In collaboration with Oz Harvest â€˜pledge a plateâ€™ challenge we want UWA students and staff to share a photo of your plate or dish created by using leftovers on social media. All in the name of reducing food waste!

The books aims to promote healthy eating choices at very minimum cost to students. Most meals will be under $12 dollars so it will be affordable and easy to make yourself.

Rules:

Create a meal from leftovers Must use the two hashtags to have a valid entry:

#uwastudentguild

#pledgeaplate

Upload a before and after image of both meals (e.g. beef roast into shepherdâ€™s pie) Duration of Social Media Competition

Week 4: 8am Monday 21 st August 2017

August 2017 Week 7: 5pm Friday 8th September 2017

Two recipes will be chosen to feature in the UWA Student Guild Cook Book in accordance to the criteria (below) No repost of the same meal/s Must be uploaded on Facebook or Instagram with the correct hashtags

Criteria

Meal must be made under $12 dollars

More than 4 complements ingredients

Must be created from leftovers

Must promote healthy eating choices*:

Garnish will be mark out of 10

*natural food that is thought to have health-giving qualities.

Agreement

By entering this competition you acknowledge the rules (above) and comply with the criteria outlined.

