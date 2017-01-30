10 last-minute PROSH costume ideas for procrastinators

Keen to PROSH IT UP for charity but have no idea what to dress up as? Don’t worry. We’ve got your back with ten last-minute PROSH costume ideas for procrastinators. Better yet, all of our suggestions require minimal time, money, materials or crafting ability. Yaaasss.

1. An animal onesie

Dig up that snuggly owl/giraffe/Pikachu costume you got back in 2013 when adult onesies took off (ahhh, the good ol’ days) or get on Ebay pronto and order one with express shipping. There are literally hundreds to choose from around $20 each, every one allowing you to fundraise in ultimate comfort. Score!

2. A mummy

Raid the bathroom cupboard and wrap yourself in toilet paper – couldn’t be easier. Just remind your actual mummy to buy more before you find yourself in a sticky position…

3. A bunch of grapes

Cover yourself in purple or light green balloons and attach some leaves to your head. Bam.

4. A Christmas tree

Wear green and wrap yourself in tinsel – simples.

5. 80s you

Neon everything, leg warmers, side ponytails, headbands. Make it tiiiiigggghhht. ‘Nuff said.

6. A ladybug or bumblebee

Wear red or yellow and stick on black spots or stripes (try Officeworks for some cardboard). Done.

7. A scarecrow

Plaid shirt, teased hair, floppy hat and some face paint. Roll right out of bed, no showering required.

8. A Pinterest board or Instagram profile

Stick some pictures on a large piece of cardboard and hang it round your neck. Perhaps leave out the drunk Snapchats from last night. It’s too soon.

9. A breadwinner

Pick up two things from the supermarket: a fake gold medal or trophy (from the party section) and a loaf of bread. Pun-tastic.

10. Fifty shades of grey

Raid the paint section of Bunnings for grey paint chips and pin them all over your clothes. This one’s 100% freeeeee.

So there you have it – 10 cheap and easy costume ideas, meaning you have 0 excuses to not do PROSH. Check out our PROSH FAQs if you’re still not sure what it’s all about, and don’t forget to click ‘Going’ on the PROSH Facebook event to go into the draw to win free chips for a year!

Posted on March 15, 2017